Mariah Bonner
Mariah Bonner
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mariah Bonner
Mariah Bonner
Mariah Bonner
Date of Birth
1 January 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Action hero, Horror actor, Thriller hero
Popular Films
5.9
Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning
(2012)
5.3
Shadow People
(2013)
3.7
Freerunner
(2011)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Horror
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2013
2012
2011
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
5.3
Shadow People
The Door
Horror, Thriller
2013, USA
5.9
Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning
Universal Soldier: A New Dimension
Action, Sci-Fi
2012, USA
Watch trailer
3.7
Freerunner
Freerunner
Action
2011, USA
