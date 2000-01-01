Menu
Mariah Bonner

Date of Birth
1 January 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Action hero, Horror actor, Thriller hero

Filmography

Genre
Year
Shadow People 5.3
Shadow People The Door
Horror, Thriller 2013, USA
Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning 5.9
Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning Universal Soldier: A New Dimension
Action, Sci-Fi 2012, USA
Freerunner 3.7
Freerunner Freerunner
Action 2011, USA
