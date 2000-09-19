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Filmography
Ann Doran
Ann Doran
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ann Doran
Ann Doran
Ann Doran
Date of Birth
28 July 1911
Age
89 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
19 September 2000
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.5
The Desperate Hours
(1955)
7.4
The Strange Love of Martha Ivers
(1946)
7.3
Pride of the Marines
(1945)
Filmography
5.5
All Night Long
All Night Long
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
1981, USA
7.1
Rebel Without a Cause
Rebel Without a Cause
Romantic, Drama
1955, USA
7.5
The Desperate Hours
The Desperate Hours
Crime, Drama, Film-Noir
1955, USA
Watch trailer
5.6
Love Is Better Than Ever
Love is Better Than Ever
Romantic, Comedy
1952, USA
5.4
The Rose Bowl Story
The Rose Bowl Story
Sport, Comedy, Romantic, Drama
1952, USA
5.4
The Painted Hills
The Painted Hills
Drama, Family, Western
1951, USA
6.6
No Sad Songs for Me
No Sad Songs for Me
Drama
1950, USA
6.8
My Favorite Brunette
My Favorite Brunette
Comedy, Crime, Mystery
1947, USA
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