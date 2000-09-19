Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Ann Doran Ann Doran
Kinoafisha Persons Ann Doran

Ann Doran

Ann Doran

Date of Birth
28 July 1911
Age
89 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
19 September 2000
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

The Desperate Hours 7.5
The Desperate Hours (1955)
The Strange Love of Martha Ivers 7.4
The Strange Love of Martha Ivers (1946)
Pride of the Marines 7.3
Pride of the Marines (1945)

Filmography

All Night Long 5.5
All Night Long All Night Long
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 1981, USA
Rebel Without a Cause 7.1
Rebel Without a Cause Rebel Without a Cause
Romantic, Drama 1955, USA
The Desperate Hours 7.5
The Desperate Hours The Desperate Hours
Crime, Drama, Film-Noir 1955, USA
Watch trailer
Love Is Better Than Ever 5.6
Love Is Better Than Ever Love is Better Than Ever
Romantic, Comedy 1952, USA
The Rose Bowl Story 5.4
The Rose Bowl Story The Rose Bowl Story
Sport, Comedy, Romantic, Drama 1952, USA
The Painted Hills 5.4
The Painted Hills The Painted Hills
Drama, Family, Western 1951, USA
No Sad Songs for Me 6.6
No Sad Songs for Me No Sad Songs for Me
Drama 1950, USA
My Favorite Brunette 6.8
My Favorite Brunette My Favorite Brunette
Comedy, Crime, Mystery 1947, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more