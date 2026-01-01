Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Michael Rennie
Michael Rennie
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Rennie
Michael Rennie
Michael Rennie
Date of Birth
25 August 1909
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
10 June 1971
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Height
191 cm (6 ft 3 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Science-fiction hero
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.7
The Day the Earth Stood Still
(1951)
6.7
The Robe
(1953)
6.6
Demetrius and the Gladiators
(1954)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Biography
Drama
History
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2026
1955
1954
1953
1951
All
6
Films
6
Actor
6
Eclipse Protocol: 3I/ATLAS Is Calling
Eclipse Protocol
Sci-Fi
2026, Australia
5.9
The Rains of Ranchipur
The Rains of Ranchipur
Romantic, Drama, Adventure
1955, USA
6.4
Désirée
Desirée
Romantic, Drama, Biography
1954, USA
6.6
Demetrius and the Gladiators
Demetrius and the Gladiators
Action, Drama, History
1954, USA
6.7
The Robe
The Robe
Drama
1953, USA
7.7
The Day the Earth Stood Still
The Day The Earth Stood Still
Sci-Fi, Drama
1951, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree