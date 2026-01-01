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Michael Rennie Michael Rennie
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Rennie

Michael Rennie

Michael Rennie

Date of Birth
25 August 1909
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
10 June 1971
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Height
191 cm (6 ft 3 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Science-fiction hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The Day the Earth Stood Still 7.7
The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951)
The Robe 6.7
The Robe (1953)
Demetrius and the Gladiators 6.6
Demetrius and the Gladiators (1954)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Eclipse Protocol: 3I/ATLAS Is Calling
Eclipse Protocol: 3I/ATLAS Is Calling Eclipse Protocol
Sci-Fi 2026, Australia
The Rains of Ranchipur 5.9
The Rains of Ranchipur The Rains of Ranchipur
Romantic, Drama, Adventure 1955, USA
Désirée 6.4
Désirée Desirée
Romantic, Drama, Biography 1954, USA
Demetrius and the Gladiators 6.6
Demetrius and the Gladiators Demetrius and the Gladiators
Action, Drama, History 1954, USA
The Robe 6.7
The Robe The Robe
Drama 1953, USA
The Day the Earth Stood Still 7.7
The Day the Earth Stood Still The Day The Earth Stood Still
Sci-Fi, Drama 1951, USA
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