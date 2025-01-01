Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mark Harmon
Awards
Awards and nominations of Mark Harmon
Mark Harmon
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Mark Harmon
Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1988
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1987
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1977
Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Comedy or Drama Special
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree