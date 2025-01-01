Menu
Mark Harmon
Awards and nominations of Mark Harmon
Golden Globes, USA 1993 Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1992 Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1988 Golden Globes, USA 1988
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1987 Golden Globes, USA 1987
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002 Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1977 Primetime Emmy Awards 1977
Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Comedy or Drama Special
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
