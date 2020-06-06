Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Malcolm Terris Malcolm Terris
Kinoafisha Persons Malcolm Terris

Malcolm Terris

Malcolm Terris

Date of Birth
11 January 1941
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
6 June 2020
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

The Great Train Robbery 6.9
The Great Train Robbery (1979)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Great Train Robbery 6.9
The Great Train Robbery The First Great Train Robbery
Drama, Thriller, Adventure, Crime, Action 1979, Great Britain
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more