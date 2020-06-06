Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Malcolm Terris
Malcolm Terris
Date of Birth
11 January 1941
Age
79 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
6 June 2020
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.9
The Great Train Robbery
(1979)
Filmography
6.9
The Great Train Robbery
The First Great Train Robbery
Drama, Thriller, Adventure, Crime, Action
1979, Great Britain
