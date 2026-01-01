Menu
Mia Sara
Mia Sara
Mia Sara
Mia Sara
Mia Sara
Date of Birth
19 June 1967
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
7.8
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
(1986)
7.6
The Life of Chuck
(2024)
6.7
Till We Meet Again
(1989)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Fairy Tale
Family
Fantasy
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2024
1994
1992
1989
1988
1986
1985
All
7
Films
6
TV Shows
1
Actress
7
7.6
The Life of Chuck
The Life of Chuck
Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.1
Timecop
Timecop
Action, Sci-Fi, Romantic
1994, USA / Canada / Japan
5.6
A Stranger Among Us
A Stranger Among Us
Romantic, Drama, Crime
1992, USA
6.7
Till We Meet Again
Drama, Family, Romantic
1989, USA/Great Britain
4
Shadows in the Storm
Shadows in the Storm
Crime, Thriller, Drama
1988, USA
7.8
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Comedy
1986, USA
6.4
Legend
Legend
Romantic, Adventure, Family, Fairy Tale
1985, USA / Great Britain
