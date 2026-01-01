Menu
Date of Birth
19 June 1967
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Science-fiction heroine

Popular Films

Ferris Bueller's Day Off 7.8
Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986)
The Life of Chuck 7.6
The Life of Chuck (2024)
Till We Meet Again 6.7
Till We Meet Again (1989)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Life of Chuck 7.6
The Life of Chuck The Life of Chuck
Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Timecop 6.1
Timecop Timecop
Action, Sci-Fi, Romantic 1994, USA / Canada / Japan
A Stranger Among Us 5.6
A Stranger Among Us A Stranger Among Us
Romantic, Drama, Crime 1992, USA
Till We Meet Again 6.7
Till We Meet Again
Drama, Family, Romantic 1989, USA/Great Britain
Shadows in the Storm 4
Shadows in the Storm Shadows in the Storm
Crime, Thriller, Drama 1988, USA
Ferris Bueller's Day Off 7.8
Ferris Bueller's Day Off Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Comedy 1986, USA
Legend 6.4
Legend Legend
Romantic, Adventure, Family, Fairy Tale 1985, USA / Great Britain
