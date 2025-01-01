Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Judd Hirsch
Awards
Awards and nominations of Judd Hirsch
Judd Hirsch
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Judd Hirsch
Academy Awards, USA 2023
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1981
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1989
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1990
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1983
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1982
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1981
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1980
Best TV Actor - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1979
Best TV Actor - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1983
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1981
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1982
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1980
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1979
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1978
Outstanding Lead Actor for a Single Appearance in a Drama or Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree