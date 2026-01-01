Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Nevill Coghill Nevill Coghill
Kinoafisha Persons Nevill Coghill

Nevill Coghill

Nevill Coghill

Date of Birth
19 April 1899
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
6 November 1980
Occupation
Writer, Actor, Director

Popular Films

Doctor Faustus 5.5
Doctor Faustus (1968)

Filmography

Doctor Faustus 5.5
Doctor Faustus Doctor Faustus
Drama 1968, Great Britain
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more