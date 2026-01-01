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Nevill Coghill
Nevill Coghill
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nevill Coghill
Nevill Coghill
Nevill Coghill
Date of Birth
19 April 1899
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
6 November 1980
Occupation
Writer, Actor, Director
Popular Films
5.5
Doctor Faustus
(1968)
Filmography
5.5
Doctor Faustus
Doctor Faustus
Drama
1968, Great Britain
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