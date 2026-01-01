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Filmography
Moroni Olsen
Moroni Olsen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Moroni Olsen
Moroni Olsen
Moroni Olsen
Date of Birth
27 June 1889
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
22 November 1954
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.1
Notorious
(1946)
7.9
Mildred Pierce
(1945)
7.4
Life with Father
(1947)
Filmography
6.6
Father's Little Dividend
Father's Little Dividend
Romantic, Comedy, Drama
1951, USA
7.4
Father of the Bride
Father of the Bride
Romantic, Comedy
1950, USA
7.4
Life with Father
Life with Father
Comedy
1947, USA
8.1
Notorious
Notorious
Romantic, Thriller, Film-Noir
1946, USA
7.9
Mildred Pierce
Mildred Pierce
Film-Noir, Romantic, Drama, Detective
1945, USA
6.5
Dive Bomber
Dive Bomber
Drama, War
1941, USA
6.8
Virginia City
Virginia City
Romantic, Western, History
1940, USA
6.3
Mary of Scotland
Mary of Scotland
Drama, Biography, History
1936, USA
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