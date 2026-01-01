Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Moroni Olsen Moroni Olsen
Kinoafisha Persons Moroni Olsen

Moroni Olsen

Moroni Olsen

Date of Birth
27 June 1889
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
22 November 1954
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Notorious 8.1
Notorious (1946)
Mildred Pierce 7.9
Mildred Pierce (1945)
Life with Father 7.4
Life with Father (1947)

Filmography

Father's Little Dividend 6.6
Father's Little Dividend Father's Little Dividend
Romantic, Comedy, Drama 1951, USA
Father of the Bride 7.4
Father of the Bride Father of the Bride
Romantic, Comedy 1950, USA
Life with Father 7.4
Life with Father Life with Father
Comedy 1947, USA
Notorious 8.1
Notorious Notorious
Romantic, Thriller, Film-Noir 1946, USA
Mildred Pierce 7.9
Mildred Pierce Mildred Pierce
Film-Noir, Romantic, Drama, Detective 1945, USA
Dive Bomber 6.5
Dive Bomber Dive Bomber
Drama, War 1941, USA
Virginia City 6.8
Virginia City Virginia City
Romantic, Western, History 1940, USA
Mary of Scotland 6.3
Mary of Scotland Mary of Scotland
Drama, Biography, History 1936, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more