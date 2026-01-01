Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Thora Hird Awards

Awards and nominations of Thora Hird

Thora Hird
Awards and nominations of Thora Hird
BAFTA Awards 2000 BAFTA Awards 2000
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1999 BAFTA Awards 1999
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1989 BAFTA Awards 1989
Best Actress
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more