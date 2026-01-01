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Thora Hird
Awards
Awards and nominations of Thora Hird
Thora Hird
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Thora Hird
BAFTA Awards 2000
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1999
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1989
Best Actress
Winner
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