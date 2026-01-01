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Norton Virgien
Norton Virgien
Kinoafisha
Persons
Norton Virgien
Norton Virgien
Norton Virgien
Date of Birth
26 January 1960
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Popular Films
7.5
Duckman: Private Dick/Family Man
(1994)
7.2
Rugrats
(1991)
7.1
The Fairly OddParents
(2001)
Filmography
7
Tutenstein
Adventure
2003, USA
7.1
The Fairly OddParents
Comedy, Children's
2001, USA
6
The Rugrats Movie
The Rugrats Movie
Adventure, Family, Animation
1998, USA
7.5
Duckman: Private Dick/Family Man
Comedy, Crime
1994, USA
7.2
Rugrats
Comedy, Children's
1991, USA
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