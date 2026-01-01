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Norton Virgien Norton Virgien
Kinoafisha Persons Norton Virgien

Norton Virgien

Norton Virgien

Date of Birth
26 January 1960
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius

Popular Films

Duckman: Private Dick/Family Man 7.5
Duckman: Private Dick/Family Man (1994)
Rugrats 7.2
Rugrats (1991)
The Fairly OddParents 7.1
The Fairly OddParents (2001)

Filmography

Tutenstein 7
Tutenstein
Adventure 2003, USA
The Fairly OddParents 7.1
The Fairly OddParents
Comedy, Children's 2001, USA
The Rugrats Movie 6
The Rugrats Movie The Rugrats Movie
Adventure, Family, Animation 1998, USA
Duckman: Private Dick/Family Man 7.5
Duckman: Private Dick/Family Man
Comedy, Crime 1994, USA
Rugrats 7.2
Rugrats
Comedy, Children's 1991, USA
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