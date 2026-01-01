Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eric Radomski
Awards
Awards and nominations of Eric Radomski
Eric Radomski
About
Awards
Awards and nominations of Eric Radomski
Primetime Emmy Awards 1998
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1993
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Winner
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or Less)
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree