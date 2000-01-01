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Natasha Blasick
Natasha Blasick
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natasha Blasick
Natasha Blasick
Natasha Blasick
Date of Birth
1 January 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Action hero
,
Fantasy hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.1
Karaganda
(2023)
5.1
Brando Unauthorized
(2011)
4.5
The Sex Trip
(2016)
Filmography
6.1
Karaganda
Karaganda
Action
2023, USA
Watch trailer
4.5
The Sex Trip
The sex trip
Fantasy, Comedy
2016, USA
3.2
Nomad the Beginning
Nomad the Beginning
Sci-Fi, Action
2013, USA
5.1
Brando Unauthorized
Brando Unauthorized
Drama
2011, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
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