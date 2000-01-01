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Natasha Blasick Natasha Blasick
Kinoafisha Persons Natasha Blasick

Natasha Blasick

Natasha Blasick

Date of Birth
1 January 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Action hero, Fantasy hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Karaganda 6.1
Karaganda (2023)
Brando Unauthorized 5.1
Brando Unauthorized (2011)
The Sex Trip 4.5
The Sex Trip (2016)

Filmography

Karaganda 6.1
Karaganda Karaganda
Action 2023, USA
Watch trailer
The Sex Trip 4.5
The Sex Trip The sex trip
Fantasy, Comedy 2016, USA
Nomad the Beginning 3.2
Nomad the Beginning Nomad the Beginning
Sci-Fi, Action 2013, USA
Brando Unauthorized 5.1
Brando Unauthorized Brando Unauthorized
Drama 2011, USA
Watch trailer
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