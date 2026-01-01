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Filmography
Lisa Marie
Lisa Marie
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lisa Marie
Lisa Marie
Lisa Marie
Date of Birth
5 December 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.8
Let's Get Lost
(1988)
6.6
Beauty in the Broken
(2015)
5.8
We Are Still Here
(2014)
Filmography
6.6
Beauty in the Broken
Beauty in the Broken
Comedy, Romantic
2015, USA
5.8
We Are Still Here
We Are Still Here
Horror
2014, USA
Watch trailer
5.1
The Lords of Salem
The Lords of Salem
Horror
2012, USA
Watch trailer
7.8
Let's Get Lost
Let's Get Lost
Biography, Documentary, Music
1988, USA
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