Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Lisa Marie Lisa Marie
Kinoafisha Persons Lisa Marie

Lisa Marie

Lisa Marie

Date of Birth
5 December 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Horror actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Let's Get Lost 7.8
Let's Get Lost (1988)
Beauty in the Broken 6.6
Beauty in the Broken (2015)
We Are Still Here 5.8
We Are Still Here (2014)

Filmography

Beauty in the Broken 6.6
Beauty in the Broken Beauty in the Broken
Comedy, Romantic 2015, USA
We Are Still Here 5.8
We Are Still Here We Are Still Here
Horror 2014, USA
Watch trailer
The Lords of Salem 5.1
The Lords of Salem The Lords of Salem
Horror 2012, USA
Watch trailer
Let's Get Lost 7.8
Let's Get Lost Let's Get Lost
Biography, Documentary, Music 1988, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more