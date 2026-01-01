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Filmography
Erwin Steinhauer
Erwin Steinhauer
Kinoafisha
Persons
Erwin Steinhauer
Erwin Steinhauer
Erwin Steinhauer
Date of Birth
19 September 1951
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Voice actor
Popular Films
6.9
The Poll Diaries
(2010)
4.7
Hexe Lilli / Lilly the Witch
(2008)
Filmography
6.9
The Poll Diaries
Poll
Drama
2010, Germany / Estonia / Austria
Watch trailer
4.7
Hexe Lilli / Lilly the Witch
Hexe Lilli / Lilly the Witch
Family, Comedy, Animation
2008, Germany
Watch trailer
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