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Erwin Steinhauer Erwin Steinhauer
Kinoafisha Persons Erwin Steinhauer

Erwin Steinhauer

Erwin Steinhauer

Date of Birth
19 September 1951
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Voice actor

Popular Films

The Poll Diaries 6.9
The Poll Diaries (2010)
Hexe Lilli / Lilly the Witch 4.7
Hexe Lilli / Lilly the Witch (2008)

Filmography

The Poll Diaries 6.9
The Poll Diaries Poll
Drama 2010, Germany / Estonia / Austria
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Hexe Lilli / Lilly the Witch 4.7
Hexe Lilli / Lilly the Witch Hexe Lilli / Lilly the Witch
Family, Comedy, Animation 2008, Germany
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