Fernando Eimbcke
Awards and nominations of Fernando Eimbcke
Sundance Film Festival 2006 Sundance Film Festival 2006
NHK Award
Winner
NHK Award
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2008 Berlin International Film Festival 2008
Competition
Winner
Alfred Bauer Award
Winner
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2025 Berlin International Film Festival 2025
Feature Film
Nominee
