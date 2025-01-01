Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Fernando Eimbcke
Awards
Awards and nominations of Fernando Eimbcke
Fernando Eimbcke
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Fernando Eimbcke
Sundance Film Festival 2006
NHK Award
Winner
NHK Award
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2008
Competition
Winner
Alfred Bauer Award
Winner
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2025
Feature Film
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree