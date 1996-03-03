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Filmography
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Marguerite Duras
Marguerite Duras
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marguerite Duras
Marguerite Duras
Marguerite Duras
Date of Birth
4 April 1914
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
3 March 1996
Occupation
Writer, Director, Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Fantasy hero
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.6
Hiroshima mon amour
(1959)
7.0
The Long Absence
(1961)
6.9
Godard Cinema
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Documentary
Drama
Fantasy
Romantic
War
Year
All
2023
2022
2021
2018
1992
1975
1972
1961
1959
All
10
Films
10
Actor
3
Writer
8
Director
2
6.1
Little Girl Blue
Little Girl Blue
Biography, Documentary, Drama
2023, Belgium / France
Watch trailer
5
Azuro
Azuro
Comedy, Drama
2022, France
6.9
Godard Cinema
Godard, seul le cinéma
Documentary
2022, France
4.6
Suzanna Andler
Suzanna Andler
Drama
2021, France
Watch trailer
6.6
Memoir of War
La douleur / Memoir of Pain
Drama
2018, France / Belgium / Switzerland
6.9
The Lover
L'amant
Biography, Drama, Romantic
1992, France / Great Britain
6.1
India Song
India Song
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic
1975, France
6.4
Nathalie Granger
Nathalie Granger
Drama
1972, France
7
The Long Absence
Une aussi longue absence
Drama
1961, France / Italy
7.6
Hiroshima mon amour
Hiroshima mon amour
Romantic, Drama, War
1959, France / Japan
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