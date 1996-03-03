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Marguerite Duras Marguerite Duras
Kinoafisha Persons Marguerite Duras

Marguerite Duras

Marguerite Duras

Date of Birth
4 April 1914
Age
81 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
3 March 1996
Occupation
Writer, Director, Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Fantasy hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Hiroshima mon amour 7.6
Hiroshima mon amour (1959)
The Long Absence 7.0
The Long Absence (1961)
Godard Cinema 6.9
Godard Cinema (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Little Girl Blue 6.1
Little Girl Blue Little Girl Blue
Biography, Documentary, Drama 2023, Belgium / France
Watch trailer
Azuro 5
Azuro Azuro
Comedy, Drama 2022, France
Godard Cinema 6.9
Godard Cinema Godard, seul le cinéma
Documentary 2022, France
Suzanna Andler 4.6
Suzanna Andler Suzanna Andler
Drama 2021, France
Watch trailer
Memoir of War 6.6
Memoir of War La douleur / Memoir of Pain
Drama 2018, France / Belgium / Switzerland
The Lover 6.9
The Lover L'amant
Biography, Drama, Romantic 1992, France / Great Britain
India Song 6.1
India Song India Song
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic 1975, France
Nathalie Granger 6.4
Nathalie Granger Nathalie Granger
Drama 1972, France
The Long Absence 7
The Long Absence Une aussi longue absence
Drama 1961, France / Italy
Hiroshima mon amour 7.6
Hiroshima mon amour Hiroshima mon amour
Romantic, Drama, War 1959, France / Japan
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