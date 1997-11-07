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Filmography
László Kozák
László Kozák
Kinoafisha
Persons
László Kozák
László Kozák
László Kozák
Date of Birth
20 May 1913
Age
84 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
7 November 1997
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.9
The Boys of Paul Street
(1969)
7.7
Merry-Go-Round
(1956)
7.2
Do not Panic, Major Kardos
(1982)
Filmography
7.2
Do not Panic, Major Kardos
Csak semmi pánik...
Comedy, Crime
1982, Hungary
7.9
The Boys of Paul Street
A pál-utcai fiúk
Drama
1969, Hungary / USA
7.7
Merry-Go-Round
Körhinta
Drama, Romantic
1956, Hungary
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