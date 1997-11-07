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László Kozák László Kozák
Kinoafisha Persons László Kozák

László Kozák

László Kozák

Date of Birth
20 May 1913
Age
84 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
7 November 1997
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The Boys of Paul Street 7.9
The Boys of Paul Street (1969)
Merry-Go-Round 7.7
Merry-Go-Round (1956)
Do not Panic, Major Kardos 7.2
Do not Panic, Major Kardos (1982)

Filmography

Do not Panic, Major Kardos 7.2
Do not Panic, Major Kardos Csak semmi pánik...
Comedy, Crime 1982, Hungary
The Boys of Paul Street 7.9
The Boys of Paul Street A pál-utcai fiúk
Drama 1969, Hungary / USA
Merry-Go-Round 7.7
Merry-Go-Round Körhinta
Drama, Romantic 1956, Hungary
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