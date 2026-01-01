Marcos Ruiz

Menu
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.8
Cousinhood
(2011)
6.1
Staring at Strangers
(2022)
5.5
Zip & Zap and the Marble Gang
(2013)
6.1
Staring at Strangers
No mires a los ojos
Drama
2022, Belgium / Spain
Watch trailer
5.5
Zip & Zap and the Marble Gang
Zipi y Zape y el club de la canica
Adventure, Family, Comedy
2013, Spain
Watch trailer
6.8
Cousinhood
Primos
Romantic, Comedy
2011, Spain
