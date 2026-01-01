Menu
Marcos Ruiz

Marcos Ruiz

Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Cousinhood 6.8
Cousinhood (2011)
Staring at Strangers 6.1
Staring at Strangers (2022)
Zip & Zap and the Marble Gang 5.5
Zip & Zap and the Marble Gang (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Staring at Strangers 6.1
Staring at Strangers No mires a los ojos
Drama 2022, Belgium / Spain
Zip & Zap and the Marble Gang 5.5
Zip & Zap and the Marble Gang Zipi y Zape y el club de la canica
Adventure, Family, Comedy 2013, Spain
Cousinhood 6.8
Cousinhood Primos
Romantic, Comedy 2011, Spain
