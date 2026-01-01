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Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Limara Meneses Limara Meneses
Kinoafisha Persons Limara Meneses

Limara Meneses

Limara Meneses

Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Voice actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Chico & Rita 6.8
Chico & Rita (2010)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Chico & Rita 6.8
Chico & Rita Chico & Rita
Animation, Romantic, Musical 2010, Spain / Great Britain
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