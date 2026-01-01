Menu
Mario Guerra
Mario Guerra
Mario Guerra
Mario Guerra
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Voice actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.8
Benny, El
(2006)
7.3
Four Seasons in Havana
(2016)
6.9
Yuli
(2018)
Filmography
Genre
All
Animation
Biography
Crime
Drama
History
Musical
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2018
2017
2016
2015
2010
2006
All
6
Films
5
TV Shows
1
Actor
6
6.9
Yuli
Yuli
Biography, Drama, History
2018, Germany / Cuba / Spain / France / Great Britain
6.5
Sergio and Sergei
Sergio and Sergei
Drama
2017, Spain / Cuba
7.3
Four Seasons in Havana
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2016, Spain/Cuba
6.1
The Project of the Century
La obra del siglo
Drama
2015, Switzerland / Cuba / Argentina / Germany
6.8
Chico & Rita
Chico & Rita
Animation, Romantic, Musical
2010, Spain / Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.8
Benny, El
Benny, El
Drama, Musical
2006, Cuba
