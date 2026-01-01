Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mario Guerra Mario Guerra
Kinoafisha Persons Mario Guerra

Mario Guerra

Mario Guerra

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Voice actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Benny, El 7.8
Benny, El (2006)
Four Seasons in Havana 7.3
Four Seasons in Havana (2016)
Yuli 6.9
Yuli (2018)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Yuli 6.9
Yuli Yuli
Biography, Drama, History 2018, Germany / Cuba / Spain / France / Great Britain
Sergio and Sergei 6.5
Sergio and Sergei Sergio and Sergei
Drama 2017, Spain / Cuba
Four Seasons in Havana 7.3
Four Seasons in Havana
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2016, Spain/Cuba
The Project of the Century 6.1
The Project of the Century La obra del siglo
Drama 2015, Switzerland / Cuba / Argentina / Germany
Chico & Rita 6.8
Chico & Rita Chico & Rita
Animation, Romantic, Musical 2010, Spain / Great Britain
Watch trailer
Benny, El 7.8
Benny, El Benny, El
Drama, Musical 2006, Cuba
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more