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Filmography
Lealie Ferland-Tanguay
Lealie Ferland-Tanguay
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lealie Ferland-Tanguay
Lealie Ferland-Tanguay
Lealie Ferland-Tanguay
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.9
The Legacy
(2009)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2009
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.9
The Legacy
La donation
Drama
2009, Canada
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