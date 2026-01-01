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About
Filmography
Laurent Nègre
Laurent Nègre
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laurent Nègre
Laurent Nègre
Laurent Nègre
Date of Birth
3 August 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Writer, Director
Popular Films
6.4
A Forgotten Man
(2022)
5.4
Opération Casablanca
(2011)
4.9
Fragile
(2005)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Drama
History
Thriller
Year
All
2022
2011
2005
All
3
Films
3
Writer
3
Director
3
6.4
A Forgotten Man
A Forgotten Man
Drama, History, Thriller
2022, Switzerland / Great Britain
5.4
Opération Casablanca
Opération Casablanca
Comedy, Action
2011, Switzerland
4.9
Fragile
Fragile
Drama
2005, Switzerland
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