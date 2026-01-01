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Laurent Nègre Laurent Nègre
Kinoafisha Persons Laurent Nègre

Laurent Nègre

Laurent Nègre

Date of Birth
3 August 1973
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Writer, Director

Popular Films

A Forgotten Man 6.4
A Forgotten Man (2022)
Opération Casablanca 5.4
Opération Casablanca (2011)
Fragile 4.9
Fragile (2005)

Filmography

Genre
Year
A Forgotten Man 6.4
A Forgotten Man A Forgotten Man
Drama, History, Thriller 2022, Switzerland / Great Britain
Opération Casablanca 5.4
Opération Casablanca Opération Casablanca
Comedy, Action 2011, Switzerland
Fragile 4.9
Fragile Fragile
Drama 2005, Switzerland
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