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Michael Shanks Michael Shanks
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Shanks

Michael Shanks

Michael Shanks

Date of Birth
15 December 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Director
Actor type
Science-fiction hero, Action hero, Horror actor

Popular Films

Saving Hope 7.5
Saving Hope (2012)
Stargate SG-1 7.4
Stargate SG-1 (1997)
Elysium 6.9
Elysium (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Time Cut 5.1
Time Cut Time Cut
Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Elysium 6.9
Elysium Elysium
Drama, Sci-Fi 2013, USA
Watch trailer
Saving Hope 7.5
Saving Hope
Drama, Fantasy 2012, Canada
Faces in the Crowd 6.5
Faces in the Crowd Faces in the Crowd
Thriller, Horror 2011, USA / Canada / France
Watch trailer
Tactical Force 4.8
Tactical Force Tactical Force
Action, Thriller, Crime 2011, Canada
Arctic Blast 4.3
Arctic Blast Arctic Blast
Action, Sci-Fi 2010, Australia / Canada
Watch trailer
Swarmed 3.8
Swarmed Swarmed
Action, Drama, Horror 2005, Canada
Stargate SG-1 7.4
Stargate SG-1
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 1997, USA
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