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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
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About
Filmography
Michael Shanks
Michael Shanks
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Shanks
Michael Shanks
Michael Shanks
Date of Birth
15 December 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Director
Actor type
Science-fiction hero
,
Action hero
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
7.5
Saving Hope
(2012)
7.4
Stargate SG-1
(1997)
6.9
Elysium
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Crime
Detective
Drama
Fantasy
Horror
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2024
2013
2012
2011
2010
2005
1997
All
8
Films
6
TV Shows
2
Actor
8
Writer
1
Director
2
5.1
Time Cut
Time Cut
Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.9
Elysium
Elysium
Drama, Sci-Fi
2013, USA
Watch trailer
7.5
Saving Hope
Drama, Fantasy
2012, Canada
6.5
Faces in the Crowd
Faces in the Crowd
Thriller, Horror
2011, USA / Canada / France
Watch trailer
4.8
Tactical Force
Tactical Force
Action, Thriller, Crime
2011, Canada
4.3
Arctic Blast
Arctic Blast
Action, Sci-Fi
2010, Australia / Canada
Watch trailer
3.8
Swarmed
Swarmed
Action, Drama, Horror
2005, Canada
7.4
Stargate SG-1
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
1997, USA
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