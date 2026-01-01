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Richard McCourt
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Richard McCourt
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Awards
Awards and nominations of Richard McCourt
BAFTA Awards 2004
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Best Presenter
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2005
Best Presenter
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Best Presenter
Nominee
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