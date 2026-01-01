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Filmography
Caroline London
Caroline London
Kinoafisha
Persons
Caroline London
Caroline London
Caroline London
Actor type
Horror actor
Popular Films
4.5
Camp Hope
(2010)
Filmography
4.5
Camp Hope
Camp Hope
Horror
2010, USA
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