Aaron Katz

Date of Birth
29 October 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

Cold Weather (2010)
Land Ho! (2014)
Gemini (2017)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Gemini 5.4
Gemini Gemini
Detective, Thriller 2017, USA
Land Ho! 5.9
Land Ho! Land Ho!
Comedy, Adventure 2014, USA / Iceland
Cold Weather 6.3
Cold Weather Cold Weather
Drama 2010, USA
