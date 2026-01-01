Aaron Katz

Menu
Date of Birth
29 October 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
6.3
Cold Weather
(2010)
5.9
Land Ho!
(2014)
5.4
Gemini
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Detective
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2017
2014
2010
All
3
Films
3
Director
3
Writer
3
5.4
Gemini
Gemini
Detective, Thriller
2017, USA
Watch trailer
5.9
Land Ho!
Land Ho!
Comedy, Adventure
2014, USA / Iceland
6.3
Cold Weather
Cold Weather
Drama
2010, USA
Watch trailer
