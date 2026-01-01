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Laura Lau Laura Lau
Kinoafisha Persons Laura Lau

Laura Lau

Laura Lau

Date of Birth
31 March 1963
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Producer, Writer, Director

Popular Films

Silent House 5.6
Silent House (2011)
Open Water 5.5
Open Water (2003)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Silent House 5.6
Silent House Silent House
Horror, Thriller, Drama, Detective, Adventure 2011, USA
Watch trailer
Open Water 5.5
Open Water Open Water
Drama, Thriller 2003, USA
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