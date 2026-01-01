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About
Filmography
Laura Lau
Laura Lau
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laura Lau
Laura Lau
Laura Lau
Date of Birth
31 March 1963
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Producer, Writer, Director
Popular Films
5.6
Silent House
(2011)
5.5
Open Water
(2003)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Detective
Drama
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2011
2003
All
2
Films
2
Writer
1
Director
1
Producer
2
5.6
Silent House
Silent House
Horror, Thriller, Drama, Detective, Adventure
2011, USA
Watch trailer
5.5
Open Water
Open Water
Drama, Thriller
2003, USA
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