Marshall Napier

Marshall Napier

Date of Birth
22 October 1951
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
14 August 2022
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Action hero

Popular Films

The Water Horse 6.8
The Water Horse (2007)
The Navigator: A Mediaeval Odyssey 6.6
The Navigator: A Mediaeval Odyssey (1988)
Children of the Revolution 6.3
Children of the Revolution (1996)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Northspur 4.6
Northspur Northspur
Action, Drama, Thriller 2022, New Zealand
Little Monsters 6.3
Little Monsters Little Monsters
Horror, Comedy 2019, Australia
Griff the Invisible 6
Griff the Invisible Griff the Invisible
Comedy, Drama 2010, Australia
I'm Not Harry Jenson. 6
I'm Not Harry Jenson. I'm Not Harry Jenson.
Thriller, Detective 2010, New Zealand
The Water Horse 6.8
The Water Horse The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Family 2007, USA
Children of the Revolution 6.3
Children of the Revolution Children of the Revolution
Comedy, Drama 1996, Australia
The Navigator: A Mediaeval Odyssey 6.6
The Navigator: A Mediaeval Odyssey The Navigator: A Medieval Odyssey
Action, Adventure, Drama 1988, Australia / New Zealand
