Marshall Napier
Date of Birth
22 October 1951
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
14 August 2022
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Action hero
Popular Films
6.8
The Water Horse
(2007)
6.6
The Navigator: A Mediaeval Odyssey
(1988)
6.3
Children of the Revolution
(1996)
Filmography
4.6
Northspur
Northspur
Action, Drama, Thriller
2022, New Zealand
6.3
Little Monsters
Little Monsters
Horror, Comedy
2019, Australia
Watch trailer
6
Griff the Invisible
Griff the Invisible
Comedy, Drama
2010, Australia
Watch trailer
6
I'm Not Harry Jenson.
I'm Not Harry Jenson.
Thriller, Detective
2010, New Zealand
Watch trailer
6.8
The Water Horse
The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Family
2007, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
Children of the Revolution
Children of the Revolution
Comedy, Drama
1996, Australia
6.6
The Navigator: A Mediaeval Odyssey
The Navigator: A Medieval Odyssey
Action, Adventure, Drama
1988, Australia / New Zealand
