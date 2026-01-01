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Pasquale Scimeca
Awards
Awards and nominations of Pasquale Scimeca
Pasquale Scimeca
About
Awards
Awards and nominations of Pasquale Scimeca
Venice Film Festival 2005
UNESCO Award
Winner
Best Film (Venice Days)
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2000
FEDIC Award
Winner
Cinema of the Present - Lion of the Year
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2010
Best Film
Nominee
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