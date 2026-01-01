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Kinoafisha Persons Pasquale Scimeca Awards

Awards and nominations of Pasquale Scimeca

Pasquale Scimeca
Awards and nominations of Pasquale Scimeca
Venice Film Festival 2005 Venice Film Festival 2005
UNESCO Award
Winner
Best Film (Venice Days)
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2000 Venice Film Festival 2000
FEDIC Award
Winner
Cinema of the Present - Lion of the Year
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2010 Venice Film Festival 2010
Best Film
Nominee
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