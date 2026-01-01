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About
Xavi Giménez
Xavi Giménez
Kinoafisha
Persons
Xavi Giménez
Xavi Giménez
Xavi Giménez
Date of Birth
1 January 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Popular Films
6.2
Lock Up
(2010)
Filmography
6.3
Lock Up
Cruzando el limite
Drama, Thriller
2010, Spain
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