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Xavi Giménez Xavi Giménez
Kinoafisha Persons Xavi Giménez

Xavi Giménez

Xavi Giménez

Date of Birth
1 January 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor

Popular Films

Lock Up 6.2
Lock Up (2010)

Filmography

Lock Up 6.3
Lock Up Cruzando el limite
Drama, Thriller 2010, Spain
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