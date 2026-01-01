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About
Filmography
Axel Wandtke
Axel Wandtke
Kinoafisha
Persons
Axel Wandtke
Axel Wandtke
Axel Wandtke
Date of Birth
1 January 1959
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.5
Frantz
(2016)
7.0
Coming Out
(1989)
6.5
The Ground beneath my Feet
(2019)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2019
2016
1989
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
6.5
The Ground beneath my Feet
Der Boden unter den Füssen / The Ground Beneath My Feet
Drama
2019, Austria
7.5
Frantz
Frantz
Drama
2016, Germany / France
Watch trailer
7
Coming Out
Coming out
Drama, Romantic
1989, East Germany
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