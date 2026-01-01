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Axel Wandtke Axel Wandtke
Kinoafisha Persons Axel Wandtke

Axel Wandtke

Axel Wandtke

Date of Birth
1 January 1959
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Frantz 7.5
Frantz (2016)
Coming Out 7.0
Coming Out (1989)
The Ground beneath my Feet 6.5
The Ground beneath my Feet (2019)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Ground beneath my Feet 6.5
The Ground beneath my Feet Der Boden unter den Füssen / The Ground Beneath My Feet
Drama 2019, Austria
Frantz 7.5
Frantz Frantz
Drama 2016, Germany / France
Watch trailer
Coming Out 7
Coming Out Coming out
Drama, Romantic 1989, East Germany
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