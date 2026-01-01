Matthias Freihof

Menu
Date of Birth
25 November 1961
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
Coming Out 7
Coming Out Coming out
Drama, Romantic 1989, East Germany
