Matthias Freihof
Matthias Freihof
Matthias Freihof
Matthias Freihof
Matthias Freihof
Date of Birth
25 November 1961
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.0
Coming Out
(1989)
Filmography
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7
Coming Out
Coming out
Drama, Romantic
1989, East Germany
