Kinoafisha Persons Meital Dohan

Date of Birth
24 August 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Monogamy 5.0
Monogamy (2010)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Monogamy 5
Monogamy Monogamy
Romantic, Drama 2010, USA
