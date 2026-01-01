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Ethan Cohn Ethan Cohn
Kinoafisha Persons Ethan Cohn

Ethan Cohn

Ethan Cohn

Date of Birth
18 April 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

Rizzoli & Isles 7.6
Rizzoli & Isles (2010)
Intelligence 6.6
Intelligence (2014)
A Birder's Guide to Everything 6.5
A Birder's Guide to Everything (2013)

Filmography

Intelligence 6.6
Intelligence
Action, Sci-Fi 2014, USA/Canada
A Birder's Guide to Everything 6.5
A Birder's Guide to Everything A Birder's Guide to Everything
Comedy 2013, USA
Rizzoli & Isles 7.6
Rizzoli & Isles
Drama, Crime 2010, USA
The Experiment 6.3
The Experiment The Experiment
Drama, Thriller 2010, USA
Watch trailer
Rubber 5.8
Rubber Rubber
Sci-Fi, Comedy, Horror, Drama 2010, France
Watch trailer
Cry_Wolf 5.6
Cry_Wolf Cry_Wolf
Mystery, Drama, Horror 2005, USA
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