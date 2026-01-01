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Filmography
Ethan Cohn
Ethan Cohn
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ethan Cohn
Ethan Cohn
Ethan Cohn
Date of Birth
18 April 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
7.6
Rizzoli & Isles
(2010)
6.6
Intelligence
(2014)
6.5
A Birder's Guide to Everything
(2013)
Filmography
6.6
Intelligence
Action, Sci-Fi
2014, USA/Canada
6.5
A Birder's Guide to Everything
A Birder's Guide to Everything
Comedy
2013, USA
7.6
Rizzoli & Isles
Drama, Crime
2010, USA
6.3
The Experiment
The Experiment
Drama, Thriller
2010, USA
Watch trailer
5.8
Rubber
Rubber
Sci-Fi, Comedy, Horror, Drama
2010, France
Watch trailer
5.6
Cry_Wolf
Cry_Wolf
Mystery, Drama, Horror
2005, USA
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