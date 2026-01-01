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Nancy Stelle
Nancy Stelle
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nancy Stelle
Nancy Stelle
Nancy Stelle
Actor type
Science-fiction hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
5.8
Love
(2011)
Filmography
5.8
Love
Love
Sci-Fi, Drama
2011, USA
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