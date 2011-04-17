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Michael Sarrazin Michael Sarrazin
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Sarrazin

Michael Sarrazin

Michael Sarrazin

Date of Birth
22 May 1940
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
17 April 2011
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
The Adventurer, Action hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

They Shoot Horses, Don't They? 7.9
They Shoot Horses, Don't They? (1969)
Sometimes a Great Notion 6.9
Sometimes a Great Notion (1970)
Caravans 6.3
Caravans (1978)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Feardotcom 3.7
Feardotcom FearDotCom
Thriller, Crime, Horror 2002, Great Britain / Germany / Luxembourg / USA
Caravans 6.3
Caravans Caravans
Adventure, History, Action 1978, USA / Iran
For Pete's Sake 6.2
For Pete's Sake For Pete's Sake
Comedy 1974, USA
Sometimes a Great Notion 6.9
Sometimes a Great Notion Sometimes a Great Notion
Drama, Action, Adventure 1970, USA
They Shoot Horses, Don't They? 7.9
They Shoot Horses, Don't They? They Shoot Horses, Don't They?
Drama 1969, USA
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