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Filmography
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Michael Sarrazin
Michael Sarrazin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Sarrazin
Michael Sarrazin
Michael Sarrazin
Date of Birth
22 May 1940
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
17 April 2011
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.9
They Shoot Horses, Don't They?
(1969)
6.9
Sometimes a Great Notion
(1970)
6.3
Caravans
(1978)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Drama
History
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2002
1978
1974
1970
1969
All
5
Films
5
Actor
5
3.7
Feardotcom
FearDotCom
Thriller, Crime, Horror
2002, Great Britain / Germany / Luxembourg / USA
6.3
Caravans
Caravans
Adventure, History, Action
1978, USA / Iran
6.2
For Pete's Sake
For Pete's Sake
Comedy
1974, USA
6.9
Sometimes a Great Notion
Sometimes a Great Notion
Drama, Action, Adventure
1970, USA
7.9
They Shoot Horses, Don't They?
They Shoot Horses, Don't They?
Drama
1969, USA
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