Michele Alhaique
Michele Alhaique
Michele Alhaique
Date of Birth
31 December 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.8
Romulus
(2020)
6.6
Bang Bang Baby
(2022)
6.4
ACAB
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Drama
History
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2022
2020
2014
2008
All
5
Films
2
TV Shows
3
Director
4
Writer
1
Actor
1
6.4
ACAB
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2025, Italy
6.6
Bang Bang Baby
Drama, Crime
2022, Italy
6.8
Romulus
Drama, History
2020, Italy
5.9
Without Pity
Senza nessuna pietà
Romantic
2014, Italy
5.6
The Man Who Loves
Uomo che ama, L'
Drama
2008, Italy
Watch trailer
