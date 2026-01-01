Menu
Michele Alhaique

Date of Birth
31 December 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Filmography

Genre
Year
ACAB 6.4
ACAB
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2025, Italy
Bang Bang Baby 6.6
Bang Bang Baby
Drama, Crime 2022, Italy
Romulus 6.8
Romulus
Drama, History 2020, Italy
Without Pity 5.9
Without Pity Senza nessuna pietà
Romantic 2014, Italy
The Man Who Loves 5.6
The Man Who Loves Uomo che ama, L'
Drama 2008, Italy
