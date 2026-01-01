Mat Whitecross

Menu
Date of Birth
21 September 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Director

Oasis: Supersonic 7.9
Oasis: Supersonic (2016)
Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams 7.9
Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams (2018)
The Road to Guantanamo 7.5
The Road to Guantanamo (2006)

Genre
Year
6.3
Ídolos
Drama 2025, Spain / Italy
This Sceptred Isle 6.6
This Sceptred Isle
Drama 2022, Great Britain
Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams 7.9
Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams
Documentary, Musical 2018, Great Britain
Oasis: Supersonic 7.9
Oasis: Supersonic
Biography, Documentary 2016, Great Britain
Spike Island 6.6
Spike Island
Comedy, Music, Drama 2012, Great Britain
Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll 6.9
Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll
Drama 2010, Great Britain
The Shock Doctrine 7.3
The Shock Doctrine
Documentary 2009, Great Britain
The Road to Guantanamo 7.5
The Road to Guantanamo
Documentary, Drama 2006, Great Britain
