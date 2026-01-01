Mat Whitecross

Menu
Date of Birth
21 September 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Director
Popular Films
7.9
Oasis: Supersonic
(2016)
7.9
Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams
(2018)
7.5
The Road to Guantanamo
(2006)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Comedy
Documentary
Drama
Music
Musical
Year
All
2025
2022
2018
2016
2012
2010
2009
2006
All
8
Films
7
TV Shows
1
Director
8
6.3
Ídolos
Ídolos
Drama
2025, Spain / Italy
6.6
This Sceptred Isle
Drama
2022, Great Britain
7.9
Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams
Coldplay: A Head Full of Dreams
Documentary, Musical
2018, Great Britain
7.9
Oasis: Supersonic
Oasis: Supersonic
Biography, Documentary
2016, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.6
Spike Island
Spike Island
Comedy, Music, Drama
2012, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.9
Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll
Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll
Drama
2010, Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.3
The Shock Doctrine
The Shock Doctrine
Documentary
2009, Great Britain
7.5
The Road to Guantanamo
The Road to Guantanamo
Documentary, Drama
2006, Great Britain
