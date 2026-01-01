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Kinoafisha
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Nick Whitfield
Awards
Awards and nominations of Nick Whitfield
Nick Whitfield
About
Awards
Awards and nominations of Nick Whitfield
BAFTA Awards 2011
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Nominee
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