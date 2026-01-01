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Kinoafisha Persons Joseph Brooks Awards

Awards and nominations of Joseph Brooks

Joseph Brooks
Awards and nominations of Joseph Brooks
Academy Awards, USA 1978 Academy Awards, USA 1978
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1978 Golden Globes, USA 1978
Best Song
Winner
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