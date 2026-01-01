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Moscow, RU
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Kinoafisha
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Joseph Brooks
Awards
Awards and nominations of Joseph Brooks
Joseph Brooks
About
Awards
Awards and nominations of Joseph Brooks
Academy Awards, USA 1978
Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song)
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1978
Best Song
Winner
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