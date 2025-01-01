Menu
Don Hall Awards

Don Hall
Awards and nominations of Don Hall
Academy Awards, USA 2015 Academy Awards, USA 2015
Best Animated Feature Film
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2022 Academy Awards, USA 2022
Best Animated Feature Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2015 BAFTA Awards 2015
Best Animated Feature Film
Nominee
