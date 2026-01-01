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Filmography
Mitya Fomin
Mitya Fomin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mitya Fomin
Mitya Fomin
Mitya Fomin
Date of Birth
17 January 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.8
Improvizatory
(2023)
6.7
Pogonya
(2025)
5.0
Slezy v bolshom gorode
(2025)
Filmography
5
Slezy v bolshom gorode
Romantic
2025, Russia
Vyzhivaliti. Nasledniki
Reality-TV, Adventure
2025, Russia
6.7
Pogonya
Reality-TV
2025, Russia
Zvezdnye tancy
Reality-TV
2024, Russia
6.8
Improvizatory
Reality-TV, Comedy
2023, Russia
4.8
Step bay step
Step bay step
Comedy
2010, Russia
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