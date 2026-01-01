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Mitya Fomin Mitya Fomin
Kinoafisha Persons Mitya Fomin

Mitya Fomin

Mitya Fomin

Date of Birth
17 January 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Improvizatory 6.8
Improvizatory (2023)
Pogonya 6.7
Pogonya (2025)
Slezy v bolshom gorode 5.0
Slezy v bolshom gorode (2025)

Filmography

Slezy v bolshom gorode 5
Slezy v bolshom gorode
Romantic 2025, Russia
Vyzhivaliti. Nasledniki
Vyzhivaliti. Nasledniki
Reality-TV, Adventure 2025, Russia
Pogonya 6.7
Pogonya
Reality-TV 2025, Russia
Zvezdnye tancy
Zvezdnye tancy
Reality-TV 2024, Russia
Improvizatory 6.8
Improvizatory
Reality-TV, Comedy 2023, Russia
Step bay step 4.8
Step bay step Step bay step
Comedy 2010, Russia
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