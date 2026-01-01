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Chopper Bernet Chopper Bernet
Kinoafisha Persons Chopper Bernet

Chopper Bernet

Chopper Bernet

Occupation
Actor, Producer, Director
Actor type
Science-fiction hero, Action hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron 7.7
Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron (2002)
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines 6.4
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003)

Filmography

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines 6.4
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller 2003, USA / Germany / Great Britain
Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron 7.7
Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron
Western, Animation, Adventure, Family 2002, USA
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