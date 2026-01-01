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Filmography
Chopper Bernet
Chopper Bernet
Kinoafisha
Persons
Chopper Bernet
Chopper Bernet
Chopper Bernet
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Director
Actor type
Science-fiction hero
,
Action hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.7
Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron
(2002)
6.4
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
(2003)
Filmography
6.4
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller
2003, USA / Germany / Great Britain
7.7
Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron
Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron
Western, Animation, Adventure, Family
2002, USA
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