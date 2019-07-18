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Yasuhiro Takemoto Yasuhiro Takemoto
Kinoafisha Persons Yasuhiro Takemoto

Yasuhiro Takemoto

Yasuhiro Takemoto

Date of Birth
5 April 1972
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
18 July 2019

Popular Films

Violet Evergarden 8.4
Violet Evergarden (2018)
Clannad 8.1
Clannad (2007)
InuYasha 7.6
InuYasha (2000)

Filmography

Violet Evergarden 8.4
Violet Evergarden
Anime, 2018, Japan
Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions! Take on Me 7.4
Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions! Take on Me Eiga Chuunibyou demo koi ga shitai! / Take On Me
Anime, Romantic 2018, Japan
Amagi Brilliant Park 6.9
Amagi Brilliant Park
Drama, Comedy, Anime, Fantasy, 2014, Japan
Free! 7.1
Free!
Drama, Anime, Sport 2013, Japan
Takanashi Rikka Kai: Gekijouban Chuunibyou demo koi ga shitai! 6.4
Takanashi Rikka Kai: Gekijouban Chuunibyou demo koi ga shitai! Takanashi Rikka Kai: Gekijouban Chuunibyou demo koi ga shitai!
Animation, Comedy, Drama, Anime 2013, Japan
Hyouka 7.4
Hyouka
Drama, Anime, Mystery 2012, Japan
Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions 7.2
Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions
Drama, Comedy, Anime, Romantic 2012, Japan
Suzumiya Haruhi no shôshitsu 7.5
Suzumiya Haruhi no shôshitsu Suzumiya Haruhi no shôshitsu
Comedy, Animation, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Anime 2010, Japan
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