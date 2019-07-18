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About
Yasuhiro Takemoto
Yasuhiro Takemoto
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yasuhiro Takemoto
Yasuhiro Takemoto
Yasuhiro Takemoto
Date of Birth
5 April 1972
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
18 July 2019
Popular Films
8.4
Violet Evergarden
(2018)
8.1
Clannad
(2007)
7.6
InuYasha
(2000)
Filmography
8.4
Violet Evergarden
Anime,
2018, Japan
7.4
Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions! Take on Me
Eiga Chuunibyou demo koi ga shitai! / Take On Me
Anime, Romantic
2018, Japan
6.9
Amagi Brilliant Park
Drama, Comedy, Anime, Fantasy,
2014, Japan
7.1
Free!
Drama, Anime, Sport
2013, Japan
6.4
Takanashi Rikka Kai: Gekijouban Chuunibyou demo koi ga shitai!
Takanashi Rikka Kai: Gekijouban Chuunibyou demo koi ga shitai!
Animation, Comedy, Drama, Anime
2013, Japan
7.4
Hyouka
Drama, Anime, Mystery
2012, Japan
7.2
Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions
Drama, Comedy, Anime, Romantic
2012, Japan
7.5
Suzumiya Haruhi no shôshitsu
Suzumiya Haruhi no shôshitsu
Comedy, Animation, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Anime
2010, Japan
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