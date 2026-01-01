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Filmography
Alison Bruce
Alison Bruce
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alison Bruce
Alison Bruce
Alison Bruce
Date of Birth
1 January 1962
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Fantasy heroine
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
8.0
The Almighty Johnsons
(2011)
7.7
Legend of the Seeker
(2008)
7.3
Top of the Lake
(2013)
Filmography
6.7
The Gone
Drama, Crime, Detective
2023, New Zealand/Ireland
7.3
Top of the Lake
Drama, Crime, Detective
2013, Great Britain/Australia/New Zealand/USA
8
The Almighty Johnsons
Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
2011, New Zealand
7.7
Legend of the Seeker
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
2008, USA
6.7
Sylvia
Sylvia
Drama, Biography, Romantic
2003, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.8
Xena: Warrior Princess
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
1995, USA
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