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Alison Bruce Alison Bruce
Kinoafisha Persons Alison Bruce

Alison Bruce

Alison Bruce

Date of Birth
1 January 1962
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Fantasy heroine, Action heroine

Popular Films

The Almighty Johnsons 8.0
The Almighty Johnsons (2011)
Legend of the Seeker 7.7
Legend of the Seeker (2008)
Top of the Lake 7.3
Top of the Lake (2013)

Filmography

The Gone 6.7
The Gone
Drama, Crime, Detective 2023, New Zealand/Ireland
Top of the Lake 7.3
Top of the Lake
Drama, Crime, Detective 2013, Great Britain/Australia/New Zealand/USA
The Almighty Johnsons 8
The Almighty Johnsons
Drama, Comedy, Fantasy 2011, New Zealand
Legend of the Seeker 7.7
Legend of the Seeker
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 2008, USA
Sylvia 6.7
Sylvia Sylvia
Drama, Biography, Romantic 2003, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Xena: Warrior Princess 6.8
Xena: Warrior Princess
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 1995, USA
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