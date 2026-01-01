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Erik Paaske Erik Paaske
Kinoafisha Persons Erik Paaske

Erik Paaske

Erik Paaske

Date of Birth
21 August 1933
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
13 June 1992
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Pelle the Conqueror 7.7
Pelle the Conqueror (1987)

Filmography

Pelle the Conqueror 7.7
Pelle the Conqueror Pelle the Conqueror / Pelle erobreren
Drama 1987, Denmark / Sweden
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