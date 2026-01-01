Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Erik Paaske
Erik Paaske
Kinoafisha
Persons
Erik Paaske
Erik Paaske
Erik Paaske
Date of Birth
21 August 1933
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
13 June 1992
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.7
Pelle the Conqueror
(1987)
Filmography
7.7
Pelle the Conqueror
Pelle the Conqueror / Pelle erobreren
Drama
1987, Denmark / Sweden
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree