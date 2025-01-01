Menu
Shirley Jones
Awards and nominations of Shirley Jones
Academy Awards, USA 1961
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1972
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1971
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1963
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1961
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1970
Outstanding Single Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
