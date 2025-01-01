Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Shirley Jones Awards

Awards and nominations of Shirley Jones

Shirley Jones
Awards and nominations of Shirley Jones
Academy Awards, USA 1961 Academy Awards, USA 1961
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1972 Golden Globes, USA 1972
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1971 Golden Globes, USA 1971
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1963 Golden Globes, USA 1963
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1961 Golden Globes, USA 1961
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010 Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006 Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1970 Primetime Emmy Awards 1970
Outstanding Single Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more