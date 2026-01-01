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Kinoafisha Persons Gordon MacRae Awards

Awards and nominations of Gordon MacRae

Gordon MacRae
Awards and nominations of Gordon MacRae
Primetime Emmy Awards 1956 Primetime Emmy Awards 1956
Best Male Singer
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1955 Primetime Emmy Awards 1955
Best Male Singer
Nominee
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