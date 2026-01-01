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Lena Bogdanović Lena Bogdanović
Kinoafisha Persons Lena Bogdanović

Lena Bogdanović

Lena Bogdanović

Date of Birth
29 December 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Horror actress, Thriller heroine, Romantic actress

Popular Films

A Serbian Film 5.7
A Serbian Film (2010)
Pogled sa Ajfelovog tornja / View from the Eiffel Tower, 4.8
Pogled sa Ajfelovog tornja / View from the Eiffel Tower, (2005)

Filmography

A Serbian Film 5.7
A Serbian Film Srpski film
Adult, Horror, Thriller 2010, Serbia
Pogled sa Ajfelovog tornja / View from the Eiffel Tower, 4.8
Pogled sa Ajfelovog tornja / View from the Eiffel Tower, Pogled sa Ajfelovog tornja / View from the Eiffel Tower,
Romantic, Drama 2005, Slovenia / Montenegro
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