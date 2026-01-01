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Filmography
Lena Bogdanović
Lena Bogdanović
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lena Bogdanović
Lena Bogdanović
Lena Bogdanović
Date of Birth
29 December 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
5.7
A Serbian Film
(2010)
4.8
Pogled sa Ajfelovog tornja / View from the Eiffel Tower,
(2005)
Filmography
5.7
A Serbian Film
Srpski film
Adult, Horror, Thriller
2010, Serbia
4.8
Pogled sa Ajfelovog tornja / View from the Eiffel Tower,
Pogled sa Ajfelovog tornja / View from the Eiffel Tower,
Romantic, Drama
2005, Slovenia / Montenegro
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